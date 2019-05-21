Sophie Turner on ‘disrespectful’ petition over Game Of Thrones’ final season

The Sansa Stark actress said that she understands the shock for some fans, but that the programme has always been that way.

Sophie Turner has hit back at criticism from fans over Game Of Thrones’ final season, calling a petition to have it remade “disrespectful”.

More than 1.3 million people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the eighth series to be done again “with competent writers”, following fans on social media airing their disappointment over the six episodes.

Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the fantasy drama series, told The New York Times that she is “not surprised” there has been a backlash.

She said: “People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel.

“The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from season one with Ned’s beheading. So, Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans.

“It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”

The British actress, 23, added: “All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season.

“Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Game Of Thrones has become one of the most popular programmes of a generation and one of the most talked-about on social media, picking up dozens of awards along the way.

The final season has encountered criticism from many fans, though, and the last ever episode, which aired on Sunday night, drew a very mixed reaction from viewers.

Turner, who started working on Game Of Thrones at the age of 13, said one of the things she will remember is the “camaraderie and the family” created by the cast and crew on the show.

She said that “they’re going to be my family forever”.

© Press Association 2019