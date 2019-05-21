Downton Abbey’s back: Fans get a glimpse of the cast in movie poster

Downton Abbey’s back: Fans get a glimpse of the cast in movie poster21st May 19 | Entertainment News
The big-screen version of the popular TV show is set to hit cinemas in September.
Downton Abbey fans have been given a glimpse of what awaits in the big-screen adaptation of the TV classic.
Filmmakers released a poster showing the characters from above and below stairs, in their finery and servant outfits.
The movie will see the period drama’s big stars such as Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern return.
New cast members include Imelda Staunton – who is married to co-star Carter – and Tuppence Middleton.
The image was released ahead of a trailer for the movie, set to hit cinemas on September 13.
The storyline will continue a “couple of years” after Downton Abbey left off in the 2015 Christmas special, the final episode.
The ITV drama’s creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and is also co-producing the feature.
The hit series followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country home.
