TV show Good Omens on big screen at Edinburgh International Film Festival

The adaptation of a Terry Pratchett novel will launch worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on May 31.

Television series Good Omens will be shown on the big screen as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

The series is a new adaptation of the bestselling fantasy novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas Mackinnon.

Starring David Tennant as a demon and Michael Sheen as an angel, it will launch worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on May 31 and on BBC 2 later this year.

Film festival audiences will be able to see all six episodes on the big screen on Saturday June 29, with special guests expected to attend.

This year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival features a “rich selection” of Scottish films, filmmakers, stars and films shot in Scotland.

EIFF artistic director Mark Adams said: “Edinburgh International Film Festival has a long history of supporting and showcasing the very best Scotland has to offer and 2019 will be no exception.

“I am thrilled to be able to give this year’s audiences the chance to enjoy a huge range of films, talks, events and talent that highlight the very best of Scottish craftsmanship and skill.”

The festival runs from June 19 to 30.

© Press Association 2019