Amy Schumer returns to comedy stage two weeks after giving birth

Amy Schumer has returned to the comedy stage two weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The US comedian and actress performed at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Monday, having welcomed son Gene earlier this month.

Schumer, 37, shared a picture from the set to Instagram, along with the caption: “I’m back!”

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer became parents for the first time on May 5, announcing the birth the next day.

The Trainwreck star posted a picture to Instagram showing her holding the baby while Fischer kisses her on the cheek.

She captioned the snap “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” a reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, who arrived a day later.

© Press Association 2019