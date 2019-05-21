Jada Pinkett Smith says she had ‘unhealthy relationship’ with porn

Entertainment News

She discussed the issue during an episode of her Red Table Talk online show.

The 87th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she once had an “unhealthy relationship” with pornography.

The 47-year-old, who has been married to Hollywood star Will Smith for almost 22 years, said her “little porn addiction” occurred before her marriage.

Pinkett Smith discussed the issue with 65-year-old mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and 18-year-old daughter Willow during an episode of their Red Table Talk online show.

At the beginning of Monday’s episode on pornography addiction, while the trio were preparing to walk on stage, Pinkett Smith said: “If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn.

“Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness.”

Later, Pinkett Smith said she may have used the term addiction “a little lightly”, adding: “And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practise abstinence.”

Willow, who enjoyed chart success with her 2011 single Whip My Hair, asked her mother if her “fixation” with pornography was rooted in an “emotional” place.

Pinkett Smith responded: “It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is. But it’s actually not.”

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has new role on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

