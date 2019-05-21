John Wick 4 confirmed with 2021 release date

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

The third instalment of the popular franchise is in cinemas now.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Special Screening – London

A fourth instalment in the popular John Wick franchise has been announced and will be released in 2021, distributor Lionsgate said.

John Wick 3 is in UK cinemas now and sees Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the titular assassin seeking brutal revenge on his enemies.

The film has been a hit with critics and holds a rating of 88% on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Keanu Reeves stars in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Ian West/PA)

A sequel was announced on Monday in a text sent to fans who had been receiving updates from Lionsgate.

It read: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.”

No further details were available. Reeves first took on the role of Wick in the franchise’s opening film in 2014, with the second chapter following in 2017.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum also stars Halle Berry.

© Press Association 2019

