Sigur Ros to perform at British Summer Time’s Open House

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

The free midweek show will take place on July 9.

Sigur Ros

Sigur Ros will perform at the British Summer Time festival’s free midweek event.

The Open House programme is being held in Hyde Park, London, from July 8 to 11 and the Icelandic avant-rock band will perform on July 9.

It will be the first time the band has performed its Liminal sound baths show in Hyde Park.

The free Open House event also offers entertainment, open-air cinema nights, Wimbledon screenings, street food, pop-up bars and family entertainment such as the Chickenshed Children’s theatre.

The programme takes place between the two weekends of music that make up the British Summer Time festival, which has headliners including Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand and Robbie Williams on the bill.

Celine Dion and Florence + The Machine also have headlining slots.

© Press Association 2019

