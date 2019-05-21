Professor Brian Cox: We will be Martians one day

21st May 19 | Entertainment News

The professor explores the solar system in BBC Two’s The Planets.

Brian Cox

Professor Brian Cox has said that at some point in the future people will be Martians.

The pop star-turned-physicist said Mars is the only planet that humans will be able to go to and that it must happen as people cannot remain on Earth forever.

“It is actually the only place we can go beyond Earth,” he said.

“In any plausible scenario, there is nowhere else that humans can go to begin their step outwards from the planet, other than Mars. If you think of the other planets, there’s none of the others we can land on.”

The presenter, 51, continued: “There may or not be Martians and we need to find out.

“But there will be Martians, if we are to have a future.

“At some point we will be the Martians. That’s clear to me. Because we can’t stay here forever.”

The Planets starts on BBC Two on May 28.

© Press Association 2019

