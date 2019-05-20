Game Of Thrones fans heartbroken as show ends with dramatic final episode

Spoilers ahead as the fantasy drama ends after eight series.

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS

Game Of Thrones fans said they were “devastated” as they learned the fate of the Iron Throne in the last ever episode.

The eighth and final series of the fantasy drama came to an end in the UK on Monday night, with a dramatic last instalment that saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) kill Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) by stabbing her through the heart.

Many disappointed viewers said they felt the fan favourite character deserved a better ending.

One posted on Twitter: “I began watching Game of Thrones in 2012 before the second season came out and ever since I’ve always rooted for Daenerys and honestly that season finale broke my heart.”

“This breaks my heart so much #Daenerys did not deserve this at all,” said another.

One person tweeted: “My heart is broken, I demand justice for Daenerys, the only one true character of GOT.”

“Daenerys deserves so much better. I am so devastated,” posted another.

One irked viewer wrote: “You killed Daenerys, all my years of watching was pointless. Bad writing…”

Game Of Thrones, which is based on the books by George RR Martin, started in 2011 and ran for eight series, becoming a huge hit.

As it came to a close, many viewers said they did not know how to fill the void it would leave.

“My Monday morning motivation is over. End Of an Era for sure,” tweeted one.

“Can’t….. stop …… crying how is it all over,” asked another.

“There will never be a show like @GameOfThrones,” said another viewer.

“I am heartbroken to see it ending but am forever grateful for this masterpiece in television history.

“Thank you @HBO.”

One upset viewer said: “I’ve been bawling my eyes out for years now, but nothing will compare to the feeling of hearing the soundtrack for the very last time.

“And now our watch has ended.”

