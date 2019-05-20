Pixie Lott snaps a selfie on Cannes red carpet

20th May 19 | Entertainment News

The singer was among the stars at the premiere of La Belle Epoque.

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott couldn’t resist a selfie as she posed on the red carpet at Cannes.

The British singer and her fiance Oliver Cheshire were among the stars at the French film festival for the premiere of La Belle Epoque.

Images from the glamorous event show Lott snapping a quick selfie on the carpet.

Pixie Lott in Cannes
Pixie Lott (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The singer, 28, looked stunning in a dress made up of a black bodice and a turquoise tulle skirt.

She wore her blonde hair back off her face and eye-catching silver jewellery.

Other stars at the screening included Florence Pugh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Marion Cotillard.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win
Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sir Ian McKellen creates Shakespearean picture of a bee for charity

Sir Ian McKellen creates Shakespearean picture of a bee for charity
Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table
Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans
Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale
Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre