Pixie Lott snaps a selfie on Cannes red carpet

Pixie Lott couldn’t resist a selfie as she posed on the red carpet at Cannes.

The British singer and her fiance Oliver Cheshire were among the stars at the French film festival for the premiere of La Belle Epoque.

Images from the glamorous event show Lott snapping a quick selfie on the carpet.

Pixie Lott (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The singer, 28, looked stunning in a dress made up of a black bodice and a turquoise tulle skirt.

She wore her blonde hair back off her face and eye-catching silver jewellery.

Other stars at the screening included Florence Pugh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Marion Cotillard.

