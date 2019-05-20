Claudia Schiffer dazzles in rainbow dress at Rocketman premiere

The supermodel was one of many stars at the screening of the Sir Elton John biopic.

Claudia Schiffer dazzled the crowd as she arrived at the UK premiere of Rocketman in an eye-catching multi-coloured dress.

The supermodel looked stunning in the filmy, floor-length gown, which featured sections of pink, white, green and blue.

Claudia Schiffer (Ian West/PA)

Schiffer was one of many stars at the screening of the Sir Elton John biopic.

The singer himself looked smart in navy, while his husband David Furnish wore a black suit with a white pattern.

David Furnish and Sir Elton John attending the Rocketman UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

Elizabeth Hurley was chic in a white trouser suit with her brunette locks loose over her shoulders, while Kelly Osbourne wore a black dress and jacket that complemented her lilac hair.

Elizabeth Hurley (Ian West/PA)

Kelly Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the singer’s mother Sheila in the movie, also wore black to the screening in London’s Leicester Square.

She turned heads in her elegant short-sleeved dress, which had lace detailing around the neckline.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Ian West/PA)

Singer Vanessa White added a pop of colour in a short purple number.

Vanessa White (Ian West/PA)

The film will be released in the UK on May 22.

