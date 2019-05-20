Claudia Schiffer dazzles in rainbow dress at Rocketman premiere

20th May 19 | Entertainment News

The supermodel was one of many stars at the screening of the Sir Elton John biopic.

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer dazzled the crowd as she arrived at the UK premiere of Rocketman in an eye-catching multi-coloured dress.

The supermodel looked stunning in the filmy, floor-length gown, which featured sections of pink, white, green and blue.

Claudia Schiffer at the Rocketman UK Premiere – London
Claudia Schiffer (Ian West/PA)

Schiffer was one of many stars at the screening of the Sir Elton John biopic.

The singer himself looked smart in navy, while his husband David Furnish wore a black suit with a white pattern.

David Furnish and Sir Elton John attending the Rocketman UK premiere
David Furnish and Sir Elton John attending the Rocketman UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

Elizabeth Hurley was chic in a white trouser suit with her brunette locks loose over her shoulders, while Kelly Osbourne wore a black dress and jacket that complemented her lilac hair.

Elizabeth Hurley at the Rocketman UK Premiere – London
Elizabeth Hurley (Ian West/PA)
Kelly Osbourne at the Rocketman UK Premiere – London
Kelly Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the singer’s mother Sheila in the movie, also wore black to the screening in London’s Leicester Square.

She turned heads in her elegant short-sleeved dress, which had lace detailing around the neckline.

Bryce Dallas Howard at a premiere
Bryce Dallas Howard (Ian West/PA)

Singer Vanessa White added a pop of colour in a short purple number.

Vanessa White at the Rocketman UK Premiere – London
Vanessa White (Ian West/PA)

The film will be released in the UK on May 22.

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans

Emilia Clarke worried Beyonce will hate her after Game Of Thrones finale