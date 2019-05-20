The One Show’s Alex Jones gives birth to baby boy

20th May 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter said she and her husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy were ‘absolutely besotted’ with the new arrival.

Alex Jones

Presenter Alex Jones has given birth to a baby boy.

The One Show star, 42, announced on social media that she and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their son last Monday.

The couple have named their new arrival Kit.

Sharing a black and white picture of the baby’s hands, Jones wrote: “And then there were 4!!!

“Little kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.”

Jones, who also has a two-year-old son named Edward with Thomson, went on: “Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!!

“A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes.”

© Press Association 2019

