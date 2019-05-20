Lewis Capaldi has fastest-selling debut album of 2019 so far

The Scottish singer-songwriter may also see three of his songs appear in the top 10 of the singles chart this week.

Lewis Capaldi is heading for number one with his debut album, which is currently outselling the rest of the top 10 combined.

At the halfway stage of the chart week, the Scottish singer-songwriter’s record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has also already become this year’s fastest-selling debut album of the year.

Capaldi’s album has a total of 55,575 combined sales since it was released on Friday, the Official Charts Company said.

He has surpassed American music star Billie Eilish, who previously held the title of fastest-selling debut album this year, with her record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which shifted 48,000 copies in its first week.

Capaldi, 22, may also end up with the fastest-selling album of 2019 so far by any artist.

If he sells another 10,000 copies by Friday, he will overtake Ariana Grande’s Thank U Next, according to the Official Charts Company.

The singer-songwriter has also already earned himself the biggest week of digital downloads of the year, as he overtook Pink’s Hurts 2B Human, which has slipped from number one down to number six in the mid-week update.

Three of Capaldi’s songs are set to appear in this week’s top 10 singles chart, with previous chart-topper Someone You Loved back in at number three, new single Hold Me While You Wait at number five and 2018 single Grace at number nine.

Aside from Capaldi’s LP, the entire top five of the Official Albums Chart is currently set to be completely comprised of new releases.

The National are on course to debut at number two with their eighth album I Am Easy To Find, while heavy metal band Rammstein could have their first top 10, as their seventh record is a new entry at number three.

Tyler The Creator’s Igor is another new release in at number four at the mid-week stage, ahead of DJ Khaled’s Father Of Asahd at number five.

Over on the singles chart, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are set to retain their number one spot with collaboration I Don’t Care.

Rapper Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road is holding firm at number two, and Stormzy’s Vossi Bop is currently sandwiched between Capaldi’s two top-five singles.

