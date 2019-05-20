Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle welcomes a baby girl

20th May 19 | Entertainment News

The 34-year-old welcomed her daughter on May 16.

Beth Tweddle

Former world champion gymnast and Dancing On Ice winner Beth Tweddle has given birth to a baby girl.

Tweddle and her husband Andy Allen welcomed their daughter on May 16 and have named her Freya.

Tweddle, 34, shared a black and white image on Instagram of her and her husband’s hands holding Freya’s hand, writing: “Exciting news!

“Andy and I are delighted to welcome and introduce Freya Allen to the world.

“Born 16th May, both her and I are doing well.”

“What an unbelievable feeling and we’re looking forward to the amazing journey ahead x,” she added.

Beth Tweddle shows off her bronze medal won in the women’s uneven bars in 2012
Beth Tweddle shows off her bronze medal won in the women’s uneven bars in 2012 (PA)

Tweddle retired from gymnastics in 2013 after winning bronze on the uneven bars at the London 2012 Olympics, as well as three golds on the bars and floor at world championships events during her career.

She then went on to work as a commentator as well as appearing on television shows including Dancing On Ice, which she won in 2013.

In 2016 she was a contestant on The Jump and had to undergo surgery on her neck and spinal cord after she crashed into a barrier following a training jump.

Earlier this year she announced she was taking legal action against the makers of the Channel 4 show.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans
Game Of Thrones finale draws mixed reaction from fans

Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win

Bisexual Eurovision champion shares message of acceptance following win
Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life
Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final

Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye

Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table