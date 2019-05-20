Strictly’s Katya Jones compares interest around Seann Walsh kiss to Brexit

The couple are keen to move on following the dancer’s kiss with the comedian last year.

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has compared the ongoing interest around her kiss with Seann Walsh last year to Brexit.

The professional dancer and her husband Neil, who also stars in the BBC One show, have faced scrutiny around their marriage since she was pictured kissing comedian Walsh – her celebrity partner in the latest series – in October.

Katya and Neil have previously told of their desire to shrug off the incident, but during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, they were questioned again about the controversy by host Phillip Schofield.

Neil and Katya Jones (Ian West/PA)

Katya, 30, said: “I’m wondering what’s going to drag on longer, this or Brexit?

“And Brexit’s doing really well, so I’m hoping, yes.”

Neil added: “We’ve moved on.”

He said that their new stage show is a “celebration of the great times we’ve had together”.

The couple’s show Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream tells the story of their professional career and their romantic relationship, and Schofield asked if Katya’s kiss with Walsh is also included.

#SOMNIUM: A Dancer’s Dream, the explosive dance show starring World Latin Showdance Champions & Strictly professionals @Mr_NJones & @Mrs_katjones comes to @Sadlers_Wells 20–22 June 2019. A stunning modern love story, a dance show like no other. BOOK NOW: https://t.co/YhcMkr5RZf pic.twitter.com/NPPmkjLURV — Somnium (@SomniumDance) December 7, 2018

Neil quickly said “no”, and Katya added: “Well, luckily the show is just literally our career from when we started and up until the World Championships, so it’s purely about a ballroom couple trying to achieve their dream about being the best in the world and, of course, the love story.”

The couple, who have been together for 11 years and married since 2013, stuck together following Katya’s kiss with Walsh, while the comedian’s partner dumped him.

Both Katya and Walsh were criticised for their actions, and they both made a public apology.

