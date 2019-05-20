Slipknot star Shawn Crahan announces death of daughter

The drummer of the US heavy metal band spoke of his ‘deepest pain’ after Gabrielle died on Saturday.

Slipknot star Shawn Crahan has told of his heartbreak following the death of his 22-year-old daughter.

The drummer of the US heavy metal band, known by his stage persona “Clown”, announced that Gabrielle died on Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019.

“She was 22-years-old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.”

The percussionist did not reveal the cause of death and wrote: “My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you.”

Crahan, known for wearing clown masks on stage, co-founded Slipknot in 1995.

The band’s lead singer Corey Taylor wrote on Twitter: “My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed.”

© Press Association 2019