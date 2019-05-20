Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost reveal engagement

20th May 19 | Entertainment News

The pair appeared on the red carpet together for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

People Scarlett Johansson Colin Jost Engaged

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost have revealed their engagement.

A spokesman for Johansson told The Associated Press that the couple are now officially engaged after two years of dating. No date has been set for the wedding.

Scarlett Johansson
The pair appeared on the red carpet together at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame (AP)

Johansson, 34, has been married twice before, to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She had a daughter, Rose, with Dauriac in 2014.

This is the first marriage for 36-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL’s Weekend Update.

The couple recently appeared on the red carpet together at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.

Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final