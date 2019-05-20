Sir Elton John, Taron Egerton and more expected for Rocketman premiere

20th May 19 | Entertainment News

The film charts Sir Elton’s rise from prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to global superstar.

France Cannes 2019 Rocketman Red Carpet

Sir Elton John, Taron Egerton and Richard Madden are among the stars expected to take to the red carpet for the UK premiere of Rocketman.

The film, a biopic of the famous singer’s life and bearing the name of one of his hit songs, received a lukewarm response from critics following its premiere at the Cannes film festival last week.

It charts the life story of the 72-year-old, whose real name is Reginald Dwight, and delves into his struggles with his sexuality, drugs and alcohol.

It sees Egerton portray Sir Elton, with Bodyguard star Madden playing John Reid, Sir Elton’s manager and former lover.

Sir Elton recently brushed off the film’s critics during an interview with The Sun, saying: “If people don’t like it, review-wise, or it doesn’t make one dollar, it’s the movie I wanted to make and that’s all that counts.”

France Cannes 2019 Rocketman Photo Call
Taron Egerton, right, and Elton John at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Other talent expected at the event being held at London’s Leicester Square include actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the singer’s mother, Sheila.

Director Dexter Fletcher, as well as producers Matthew Vaughn and David Furnish, the husband of Sir Elton, will also attend.

The film will be released in the UK on May 22.

