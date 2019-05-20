Alibi channel to broadcast Waco siege drama

The channel will also show the drama I Am The Night, which stars Chris Pine.

Taylor Kitsch and Michael Shannon’s drama about the Waco siege is to be broadcast in the UK.

The six-part US series was acquired by UKTV for broadcast on its crime drama channel Alibi.

Also starring Andrea Riseborough, the drama tells the story of the stand-off between the FBI and cult leader David Koresh and his followers in Waco, Texas, in 1993.

It is due to air this summer.

Michael Shannon (PA)

Emma Ayech, channel director for Alibi, said: “Waco is one of the most thrilling and tense series I’ve seen in a long time.

“The performances from Taylor Kitsch and Michael Shannon are in a league of their own and bring out the previously unseen human side to this infamous story.

“We can’t wait for our viewers to see this Emmy-nominated event series as we continue to offer bold, new and exclusive stories for Alibi audiences.”

Alibi will also show US series I Am The Night, which stars Chris Pine.

Inspired by true events, it follows teenager Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth and grows up outside Reno, Nevada.

One day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything.

As she begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a reporter (Pine) haunted by the case that undid him.

Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to a doctor involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly its most infamous unsolved crime.

Emma Sparks, Alibi’s head of acquisitions, said: “With all the elements of film noir, and an A-list cast with Chris Pine and with Patty Jenkins directing, it’s the perfect show to build Alibi’s portfolio of darker serialised crime drama.”

© Press Association 2019