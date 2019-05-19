Game Of Thrones fans spot a familiar face in Gentleman Jack

19th May 19 | Entertainment News

Viewers said they were not used to seeing Yara Greyjoy in a dress.

Gemma Whelan

Game Of Thrones fans were surprised to see Yara Greyjoy out of her armour and in a dress in new BBC drama Gentleman Jack.

The programme about Regency landowner Anne Lister, who is regarded as the “first modern lesbian”, started on BBC One on Sunday with Suranne Jones in the lead role.

Eagle-eyed viewers soon spotted that Lister’s sister was played by Gemma Whelan, who stars as Yara in fantasy drama Game Of Thrones.

“Seeing @WhelanGemma in a period dress is just strange,” said one person on Twitter.

“To me she’ll always be Yara Greyjoy, Queen of the Iron Islands.

“But she is totally amazing.”

They added: “I offically love Gemma Whelan as the sister, Yara Greyjoy to this, well done.

“She’s nailing this. I want to see her in everything from now on.”

“Not used to seeing @WhelanGemma look so clean, in a dress and wearing colour!” said another viewer, adding the hashtag “#IronIslandsMeetsShibdenValley”.

“Yara Greyjoy scrubs up well,” said another.

Another fan said “seeing anyone who is in GOT in a show that is not GOT is really weird”.

Set in 1832 in West Yorkshire, Gentleman Jack was created by Sally Wainwright and is based on Lister’s diaries.

It follows the landowner as she returns to Halifax from her travels, determined to transform the fate of her family and their faded ancestral home Shibden Hall – and to find herself a wife.

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table

Game Of Thrones fans hoping for answers as series ends
Game Of Thrones fans hoping for answers as series ends

UK entry Michael Rice finishes last at the Eurovision Song Contest
UK entry Michael Rice finishes last at the Eurovision Song Contest

Madonna controversy as Israeli and Palestinian flags feature in Eurovision show

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final

Iceland’s Eurovision act displays Palestine flags during live final
Eurovision 2019: How a night of banter and bondage played out on Twitter

Eurovision 2019: How a night of banter and bondage played out on Twitter
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Netherlands’ Eurovision champion eschewed production for soul

Netherlands’ Eurovision champion eschewed production for soul
Netherlands’ Eurovision champion eschewed production for soul

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table