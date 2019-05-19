Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in gold on Cannes red carpet

19th May 19 | Entertainment News

The actress was among the stars at the screening of A Hidden Life.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shone as she stepped on to the Cannes red carpet in a show-stopping gold gown.

The Indian actress and model commanded attention from the crowd as she turned up at the A Hidden Life premiere in the metallic dress.

The flattering frock left one arm and shoulder bare and featured an unusual, layered train.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Rai, 45, wore her long dark hair pinned back from her face.

Several stars of the modelling world also attended the screening at the French film festival.

Toni Garrn wore a white dress with a thigh-high split, while Petra Nemcova was radiant in purple and Alina Baikova was a vision in frothy turquoise.

Model Toni Garrn in Cannes
Model Toni Garrn (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Petra Nemcova in Cannes
Petra Nemcova (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Alina Baikova in Cannes
Alina Baikova (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The festival on the French Riviera opened on May 14 and will run until May 25.

© Press Association 2019

