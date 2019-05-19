Now our watch has ended: Emilia Clarke says goodbye to GoT ahead of finale

Emilia Clarke has penned an emotional farewell to Game Of Thrones ahead of the finale, saying the show “shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being”.

The actress, 32, shot to fame playing Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy television drama, which is coming to an end in the US on Sunday after eight series.

Sharing a series of photos of herself and the cast, she said on Instagram: “Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me.

“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life.

“This woman has taken up the whole of my heart.

“I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.”

Clarke told her 23 million followers on the site: “Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being.

“I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

She thanked fans for their support of the show, which is based on the books by George RR Martin and started in 2011.

“But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams,” she said.

“Without you there is no us.

“And now our watch has ended.

“@gameofthrones @hbo #love#motherofdragonsoverandout.”

The final episode airs on Sunday night on HBO in America, with a double airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic – one will be at 2am on Monday morning to coincide with the US broadcast, and it will be shown again at 9pm on the same day.

