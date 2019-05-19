Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrate 22 years of marriage

The couple tied the knot on May 19 1997.

Sarah Jessica Parker has wished her husband Matthew Broderick a happy wedding anniversary, just days after saying she was fed up of “untrue, disgraceful nonsense” being said about their marriage.

The Sex And The City star, 54, posted an old photo of the couple on Instagram to celebrate their 22 years as husband and wife.

“May 19th, 1997- May 19th, 2019,” she wrote.

“22 years, 8,030 days.

“And a billion memories.

“Happy anniversary baby.”

Parker’s post came just a few days after she shared a message from a US publication asking for a comment on rumours the pair had a “public screaming match”.

“Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense,” she said.

The actress said she and Broderick had a “blissful 4 days” in London together and that “there was no ‘screaming match’ as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London”.

“My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing,” said the star, who has three children with the actor.

“Why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years?” she asked.

Parker said despite what has been written about the couple, they were “nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home.”

“There’s your ‘scoop’ From a ‘reliable source’,” she added.

