Game Of Thrones fans hoping for answers as series ends

The series has been a hit since it first aired in 2011.

Fans are hoping they will find out who will sit on the Iron Throne during the last ever episode of Game Of Thrones.

The gritty series, based on the books by George RR Martin, comes to an end after eight seasons.

Arya Stark surveys the damage after a bloody battle shown in the fifth episode (Sky/HBO)

The sixth and final ever episode of the current series airs on Sunday night on HBO in America, with a double airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic: one at 2am on Monday morning to coincide with the US broadcast, and another at 9pm on the same night.

The series’ stars – Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams – have not given any hints as to the fate of their characters.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, previously said on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the last few episodes would be “insane”.

Disgruntled fans started a petition on Change.org, which has more than 950,000 signatures, to express their dissatisfaction with the storyline of the current series, which is not based on Martin’s books.

The petition berates writers David Benioff and DB Weiss, and adds: “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

Plot line aside, the current series also made headlines when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a modern coffee cup on a table during a celebration in Winterfell.

The fifth episode, titled The Bells, saw Daenerys unleash her dragon in rage during an attack on King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.

A prequel to Game of Thrones, reportedly titled Bloodmoon, is rumoured to be in the works.

© Press Association 2019