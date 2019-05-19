Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table

Netherlands won while it was another night of pain for the UK.

The Netherlands were celebrating after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest while it was another night of disappointment for the United Kingdom.

The UK’s act, Michael Rice, finished bottom with 16 points.

Here is the full table:

1. The Netherlands (Duncan Laurence with Arcade) – 492

2. Italy (Mahmood with Soldi) – 465

3. Russia (Sergey Lazarev with Scream) – 369

4. Switzerland (Luca Hanni with She Got Me) – 360

5. Norway (KEiiNO with Spirit In The Sky) – 338

6. Sweden (John Lundvik with Too Late For Love) -332

7. Azerbaijan (Chingiz with Truth) – 297

8. North Macedonia (Tamara Todevska with Proud) – 295

9. Australia (Kate Miller-Heidke with Zero Gravity) – 285

10. Iceland (Hatari with Hatrio Mun Sigra) – 234

11. Czech Republic (Lake Malawi with Friend Of A Friend) – 157

12. Denmark (Leonora with Love Is Forever) – 120

13. Slovenia (Zala Kralj and Gasper Santl with Sebi) – 105

14. France (Bilal Hassani with Roi) – 105

15. Cyprus (Tamta with Replay) – 101

16. Malta (Michela Pace with Chameleon) – 95

17. Serbia (Nevena Bozovic with Kruna) – 92

18. Albania (Jonida Maliqi with Ktheju Tokes) – 90

19. Estonia (Victor Crone with Storm) – 86

20. San Marino (Serhat with Say Na Na Na) – 81

21. Greece (Katerine Duska with Better Love) – 71

22. Spain (Miki with La Venda) – 60

23. Israel (Kobi Marimi with Home) – 47

24. Germany (S!sters with Sister) – 32

25. Belarus (Zena with Like It) – 31

26. United Kingdom (Michael Rice with Bigger Than Us) – 16

