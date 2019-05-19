UK entry Michael Rice finishes last at the Eurovision Song Contest

The 21-year-old’s hopes of turning around his nation’s fortunes were dashed in Israel.

The UK has been snubbed at the Eurovision Song Contest – coming last for the first time since 2010.

Michael Rice scored just 16 points between the public vote and international jury vote.

The Hartlepool native sang Bigger Than Us at the Expo Tel Aviv venue in Israel against a backdrop of a starry night sky and racing comets.

But his performance failed to soar and did not connect with the international crowd.

The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence stole the crown with Arcade, scoring 492 points.

The public votes made up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by the professional jury in each participating country.

Gold glitter rained from the roof as Laurence’s name was called out before the 25-year-old lifted the trophy, handed to him by last year’s winner, Israeli singer Netta Barzilai.

He said: “Oh god, this is to music first. Thank you, thank you.”

Rice, who rose to fame after winning the singing show All Together Now last year, said previously that he hoped to improve the UK’s reputation at the contest.

The UK has not won Eurovision in 22 years or finished in the top 10 in the past decade.

Prospects of a British victory were bleak – both Coral and Ladbrokes gave Rice a 150/1 chance of taking the title.

He performed 16th, after Norway and before Iceland – whose techno-punk outfit Hatari were a favourite to win.

Italy’s Mahmood came second with 465 points while Russia’ Sergey Lazarev was third with 369.

Malta’s Michela Pace opened the show with her song Chameleon, dancing in front of shifting graphics showing an urban landscape.

The first highlight of the night came with the arrival of Lazarev, who returned to the contest with the song Scream.

He sang Russia’s entry in 2016 and finished third with the song You Are The Only One.

Swedish entrant John Lundvik’s gospel-tinged pop song Too Late For Love secured screams from the audience.

Then came the Netherlands’ Laurence – the favourite to win the contest.

Laurence, 25, was named front runner shortly after releasing his anthemic song in March.

