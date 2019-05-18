New mother Amy Schumer praised for sharing picture of her pumping breast milk

The comedian welcomed her first child earlier this month.

New mother Amy Schumer has been praised for sharing a picture of herself pumping breast milk.

The US comedian and actress and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed a son, Gene, earlier this month.

Schumer, 37, has not been shy about showing the less glamorous side of motherhood and on Saturday posted a snap of her wearing a pumping top.

Captioned “guys what are we doing tonight?” Schumer was seen posing with a straight face and holding two bottles.

Fans commented on the Instagram post, praising her for showing the realities of being a mother.

One said: “I love that you keep it real.”

Another commented: “You are SO BRAVE for posting this.

Schumer, who began her career in stand-up comedy before moving into Hollywood films, has been open about her pregnancy and early days as a mother.

Last week, on a Sunday when the US celebrated Mother’s Day, she posted a picture showing her hooked up to hospital equipment while grimacing.

She captioned it: “Milf alert at 1 o’clock.” During her pregnancy Schumer told fans she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition leading to persistent vomiting.

