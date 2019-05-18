New mother Amy Schumer praised for sharing picture of her pumping breast milk

18th May 19 | Entertainment News

The comedian welcomed her first child earlier this month.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York

New mother Amy Schumer has been praised for sharing a picture of herself pumping breast milk.

The US comedian and actress and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed a son, Gene, earlier this month.

Schumer, 37, has not been shy about showing the less glamorous side of motherhood and on Saturday posted a snap of her wearing a pumping top.

Captioned “guys what are we doing tonight?” Schumer was seen posing with a straight face and holding two bottles.

Fans commented on the Instagram post, praising her for showing the realities of being a mother.

One said: “I love that you keep it real.”

Another commented: “You are SO BRAVE for posting this.

Schumer, who began her career in stand-up comedy before moving into Hollywood films, has been open about her pregnancy and early days as a mother.

Last week, on a Sunday when the US celebrated Mother’s Day, she posted a picture showing her hooked up to hospital equipment while grimacing.

She captioned it: “Milf alert at 1 o’clock.” During her pregnancy Schumer told fans she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition leading to persistent vomiting.

© Press Association 2019

