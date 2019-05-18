Sir Mick Jagger ‘rocks out new tunes’ on guitar following heart op

18th May 19 | Entertainment News

The Rolling Stones will embark on their tour of North America in June.

63rd Cannes Film Festival – Stones in Exile Photocall

Sir Mick Jagger has offered further proof he is ready to get back on stage following heart surgery as he shared a video of himself playing guitar.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 75, was forced to postpone the band’s tour after having a heart valve replaced in New York in April.

The surgery went well and Sir Mick was declared fit to perform.

The Stones’ tour of North America is now set to begin in June, having originally been slated to start last month.

Sir Mick posted a video to Twitter on Saturday in which he strums a black and white electric guitar while playing along with what appears to be a new Rolling Stones song.

He captioned the 34-second clip: “Rocking out new tunes.”

Earlier this week Sir Mick, who is father to eight children, shared another video to social media showing his famed dancing skills.

The Rolling Stones’ No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25.

© Press Association 2019

