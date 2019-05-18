UK Eurovision fans turn out to support Michael Rice

18th May 19 | Entertainment News

Fans tell the Press Association what they think of his chances.

Eurovision Song Contest 2019

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel is about to start.

Two semi-finals, numerous dress rehearsals and a week of press and audience events have led to this point.

Now crowds of international fans are arriving at the Expo Tel Aviv venue.

The Press Association asked fans outside the venue who they were backing and what they thought of UK entry Michael Rice.

Stuart, 31, from West Sussex

Stuart
Stuart said it was his first time at Eurovision (Alex Green/PA)

“I love Michael Rice and Australia because it’s a bit weird and part of the Commonwealth. Go empire! It’s my first time at Eurovision but not my first time in Israel.

“I live in Tel Aviv with my husband. The city has been crazy. Really good week. Lots of fun stuff going on. It’s been really good fun.

“If Michael gets in the top 10 I’d be really happy. But he’s not going to win it, I don’t think. But it’s a good song. I like it. I’ve been listening to it all week so I’m going to sing it along with him.”

Jerry, 42, from Edinburgh

Jerry
Jerry, on the right (Alex Green/PA)

“I’m supporting the UK of course, like everybody else. He’s not going to win but – top 26 definitely. He’s not as good as last year. SuRie, she was much better, stunning.

“Madonna! I’ve seen her before, years before. But I’m also looking forward to Denmark. Australia as well. It’s part of Britain really.”

© Press Association 2019

