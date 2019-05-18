First trailer released for TV adaption of Sir Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials

18th May 19 | Entertainment News

The series will be released in late 2019.

Rakuten TV Empire Awards 2018 – London

Fans have been given a look at the TV adaption of Sir Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series of books after the first trailer was released.

Produced for the BBC and US premium cable network HBO, the show stars 14-year-old actress Dafne Keen in the role of hero Lyra while James McAvoy plays Uncle Asriel.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays adventurer Lee Scoresby. The trailer, released on Friday, opens with McAvoy’s character speaking to Lyra, saying:  “You once asked me what evil was. There are things that you’re better off not understanding.”

Viewers are then giving glimpses of the characters in action, including Ruth Wilson as the mysterious Ms Coulter.

Sir Philip’s His Dark Materials trilogy – consisting of The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass – tells a story of a world where human souls exist outside the body in the form of animals.

The Golden Compass was adapted for film in 2007 starring Nicole Kidman but was panned by critics.

His Dark Materials will be released in late 2019.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fans say emotional farewell to The Big Bang Theory

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Priyanka Chopra’s Cannes graphic eyeliner is the next big beauty trend – how to get the look

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

MPs to question Ofcom on reality TV rules after furore over Jeremy Kyle show

MPs to question Ofcom on reality TV rules after furore over Jeremy Kyle show
Madonna rehearses with Migos rapper Quavo ahead of long-awaited Eurovision set

Madonna rehearses with Migos rapper Quavo ahead of long-awaited Eurovision set
Statue of Victoria Wood to be unveiled in Bury

Statue of Victoria Wood to be unveiled in Bury
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Fans say emotional farewell to The Big Bang Theory