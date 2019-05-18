First trailer released for TV adaption of Sir Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials

The series will be released in late 2019.

Fans have been given a look at the TV adaption of Sir Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series of books after the first trailer was released.

Produced for the BBC and US premium cable network HBO, the show stars 14-year-old actress Dafne Keen in the role of hero Lyra while James McAvoy plays Uncle Asriel.

"A human being with no dæmon was like someone without a face, or with their ribs laid open and their heart torn out: something unnatural and uncanny that belonged to the world of night-ghasts, not the waking world of sense."

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays adventurer Lee Scoresby. The trailer, released on Friday, opens with McAvoy’s character speaking to Lyra, saying: “You once asked me what evil was. There are things that you’re better off not understanding.”

Viewers are then giving glimpses of the characters in action, including Ruth Wilson as the mysterious Ms Coulter.

Sir Philip’s His Dark Materials trilogy – consisting of The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass – tells a story of a world where human souls exist outside the body in the form of animals.

The Golden Compass was adapted for film in 2007 starring Nicole Kidman but was panned by critics.

