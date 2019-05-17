Winners at British LGBT Awards revealed

17th May 19 | Entertainment News

Kelly Osbourne hosted the 2019 ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Celebrities, athletes and activists have been honoured for supporting the LGBT community during a ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Stephen Fry and Little Mix were among the winners at the 2019 British LGBT Awards, along with Sex And The City star turned activist Cynthia Nixon and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell.

Bisexual boxer Nicola Adams scooped the sports personality award, with pop star Ellie Goulding being named a celebrity ally.

Stephen Fry was among the winners (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is the full list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement
Stephen Fry

Trailblazer
Paul O’Grady

Sports Personality 
Nicola Adams

Music Artist 
Hayley Kiyoko

LGBT+ Celebrity 
Cynthia Nixon

LGBT+ Celebrity Ally 
Ellie Goulding

Media Moment 
Courtney Act

LGBT+ Online Influencer 
Calle y Poché

Change Makers 
Little Mix

LGBT+ Broadcaster or Journalist 
Joint winners Liv Little and Anna Richardson

Munroe Bergdorf (Matt Crossick/PA)

Campaigner
Munroe Bergdorf

Brand or Marketing Campaign 
Spotify: Pride Stories

LGBT+ Charity or Community Initiative 
LGBT Youth Scotland

LGBT+ Future Leader 
Jemma Kameen, Sainsbury’s

LGBT+ Network Group 
4Pride

Outstanding Contribution to LGBT+ Life
Peter Tatchell

Inspirational Leader 
Geffrye Parsons, Macquarie Group

Corporate Ally
Jim Herbert, Aon

Diversity Hero 
David Pearson, KPMG

Inclusive Employer or Company 
Vodafone Group

