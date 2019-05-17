Bobby Gillespie calls Madonna a ‘total prostitute’ over Israel performance

The singer has said Israel sits on ‘stolen land’.

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie has called Madonna a “total prostitute” for performing at Eurovision.

Gillespie has strongly criticised the US singer for choosing to perform in Tel Aviv, saying her choice helps to “normalise the state of Israel”.

The frontman also said that the state sits on “stolen land”, and Madonna is performing because she is desperate for money and publicity.

Gillespie has said he is not anti-Semitic, and that all of his heroes are Jewish.

Speaking to Kirsty Wark on Newsnight, Gillespie said: “Madonna would do anything for money, you know, she’s a total prostitute.

“And I’ve got nothing against prostitutes. The whole thing is set up to normalise the state of Israel, and its disgraceful treatment of the Palestinian people.

“By going to perform in Israel what you do is you normalise that.

“Primal Scream would never perform in Israel.

“I think Madonna is just desperate for publicity, desperate for the money.

He added: “They pay very, very well.”

Gillespie, asked whether he understood his comments being seen as anti-Semitic, said: “I’m not anti-Semitic at all. All my heroes are Jews. Karl Marx, Bob Dylan, The Marx Brothers.”

Representatives of Madonna have been contacted for comment.

