Tan France and Alexa Chung to host Netflix’s new fashion competition show

The 10-part series will see top designers battle it out for a large cash prize.

Queer Eye star Tan France and model and designer Alexa Chung are teaming up to host a new Netflix series, which will find the next big thing in the fashion industry.

Called Next In Fashion, it is billed as a “high stakes competition”, which will give the world’s best and quietly innovative designers the chance to battle it out for the prize.

The winner of the show will receive a 250,000 US dollar (£196,195) prize and the opportunity to debut their collection with fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

The series will see 18 designers, each who have worked for major brands and have dressed A-list celebrities, compete to see who has the skill, originality and determination to be named champion.

The designers will have to face challenges based on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.

The 10-part series does not yet have a start date.

Guest judges so far lined up to appear in the series include celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and director of fashion partnerships at Instagram Eva Chen, with more to be announced at a later date.

France rose to fame as one of the Fab Five in Netflix makeover series Queer Eye, which launched its third series earlier this year.

Chung is best known as a model and TV personality, having previously worked as a T4 host, and in 2017 she launched her own fashion brand.

© Press Association 2019