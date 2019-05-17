Robert Pattinson favourite to be the next Batman

Ben Affleck was the most recent actor to play the Dark Knight.

Robert Pattinson is being tipped as the next Batman.

According to Variety, the British star is in negotiations to play the role, taking over from Ben Affleck.

The former Twilight heartthrob, 33, is the top choice to play the Caped Crusader in the Warner Bros superhero movie, it said.

Ben Affleck attending the Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice European Premiere (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, fellow trade publication Deadline said that Nicholas Hoult is also in the running.

The British actor, 29, stars in the new Tolkien film and the upcoming X-Men: First Class movie Dark Phoenix.

The new Batman movie, directed by Matt Reeves, is expected to hit cinemas in June, 2021.

Nicholas Hoult attending the Tolkien UK premiere (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Affleck was the most recent actor to play the Dark Knight, appearing in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League in 2017.

It was recently reported that filmmaker Reeves wants a younger actor to play Bruce Wayne.

Reeves’ previous films include 2008 “found-footage” horror Cloverfield as well as Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For The Planet of the Apes.

