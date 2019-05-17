Courteney Cox shares Friends throwback picture

17th May 19 | Entertainment News

The sitcom ended in 2004.

Ivor Novello Awards 2016 – London

Former Friends star Courteney Cox shared a throwback picture of the revered sitcom’s cast before the show aired and made them household names.

Cox, who played Monica throughout Friends’ 10-year run beginning in 1994, posted the image to Instagram.

The snap features a youthful cast, including Cox, Matt Le Blanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow, (Phoebe) and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) on a flight to Las Vegas.

Cox, 54, captioned it: “The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet #tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys.”

Friends aired in the US on September 22 1994 and became one of the most successful TV shows ever, catapulting its cast to global stardom.

It originally centred on the cast members as twenty-somethings trying to navigate life in New York City.

Its final episode, which aired on May 6 2004, was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US.

Despite frequent rumours and the demands of fans, so far the cast has resisted temptations to reunite for a follow-up.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jeremy Kyle ‘utterly devastated’ after cancellation of TV show

Who is Indya Moore and why is their new Calvin Klein campaign so important?
Who is Indya Moore and why is their new Calvin Klein campaign so important?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
As Britain is named world’s drunkest nation – how to talk to a friend about how much they drink

As Britain is named world’s drunkest nation – how to talk to a friend about how much they drink
10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape

10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape
8 places you really shouldn’t go for your summer holiday

8 places you really shouldn’t go for your summer holiday
8 places you really shouldn’t go for your summer holiday

Jeremy Kyle ‘utterly devastated’ after cancellation of TV show