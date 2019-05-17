Kim Kardashian dedicates sweet post to Kanye ahead of fifth wedding anniversary

17th May 19 | Entertainment News

The couple got married in Italy in 2014.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Kim Kardashian West dedicated a sweet post to Kanye West ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple – who earlier this month welcomed their fourth child, via surrogacy – tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

A week ahead of the anniversary, Kardashian West, 38, shared a picture from the big day, along with the caption: “5 years and 4 kids. life couldn’t be better!”

Kardashian West announced news of her fourth child via Twitter on May 10, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Chicago, also born via surrogate, is the couple’s 15-month-old daughter. They are also parents to daughter North, five, and three-year-old son, Saint.

The couple has not yet revealed the name of the new arrival.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

As Britain is named world’s drunkest nation – how to talk to a friend about how much they drink

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Who is Indya Moore and why is their new Calvin Klein campaign so important?

Who is Indya Moore and why is their new Calvin Klein campaign so important?
Jeremy Kyle ‘utterly devastated’ after cancellation of TV show

Jeremy Kyle ‘utterly devastated’ after cancellation of TV show
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape

10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape
10 of the best swimsuits for every single body shape

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!