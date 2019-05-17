Jada Pinkett Smith reveals difficulties of discussing porn with daughter Willow

A new episode of Red Table Talk will arrive next week.

Jada Pinkett Smith has said an upcoming episode of her talk show discussing pornography addiction was one of the toughest to film.

Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk sees her sitting down with 65-year-old mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and 18-year-old daughter Willow for often intense conversations on topics including sex, family and race.

The Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch show has proved hugely popular and has attracted star guests such as Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo and Pinkett Smith’s husband, Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has gained popularity online (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of the launch of new episodes, Pinkett Smith, Banfield-Jones and Willow gave a talk in Los Angeles to discuss the show and its future.

Monday’s instalment sees the trio discussing pornography and Pinkett Smith, 47, said it was a challenge to make.

She said: “We did a show about pornography addiction and that one was hard because I had to have some conversations with my daughter and my mother that were like, TMI (too much information).

“At times I was literally like, wow, this is a lot. Really having to get into what our experiences have been, what we’ve seen and what we think about it. It was deep.”

Turning to Willow, she added: “You just have to say, relax, she’s 18, she’s part of the internet generation, of course she’s seen some things.”

Despite the challenge of discussing an intimate topic with her mother and daughter, Pinkett Smith said it gave her the “opportunity to be authentic”.

She added: “I believe there are things that are private.

“But sometimes you have those things inside that you feel you have to hide, for other reasons. Whether you feel like ‘people may feel about me a certain way’. That’s the time I challenge myself, just let it out.”

New episodes of Red Table Talk will be available on Facebook Watch every Monday at 5pm BST.

