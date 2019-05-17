Dave Chappelle announces UK stand-up shows

The US comedian is returning to London following his Royal Albert Hall run.

Dave Chappelle has announced two London performances for his return to the UK.

The US comedian will play two nights in the capital, with shows in the West End and Hackney.

Chappelle enjoyed a sell-out run at the Royal Albert Hall last year, and has announced the new UK performances at the Adelphi Theatre and Hackney Empire.

The stand-up star has grown a global reputation for his live shows and his Comedy Central series.

Chappelle will play the the Adelphi Theatre. (Ian West/PA)

He has also appeared in numerous films including The Nutty Professor and Con Air.

Chappelle will perform at the Adelphi on June 2 followed by a night at the Hackney Empire on June 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday May 20 at 10am, available from Live Nation.

