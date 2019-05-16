Petition to remake Game Of Thrones series eight gathers 500,000 signatures

16th May 19 | Entertainment News

Show writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have come in for criticism.

A petition demanding a remake of Game Of Thrones series eight “with competent writers” has gathered half a million signatures.

The campaign calls for the current and final series of the long-running show to be entirely redone.

Writers David Benioff and DB Weiss have been accused of letting fans down after running out of original source material, and producing a series that makes no sense.

The petition has reached more than 500,000 signatures, half the target of one million.

A statement on Change.org says: “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.

“This series deserves a final season that makes sense.

“Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The petition was launched after the latest episode drew criticism from some viewers, who questioned Daenerys Targaryen burning down King’s Landing.

One signatory wrote: “They shouldn’t have rushed the ending of this series.

“You owe it to yourselves and the fans to do this generation defining story justice.”

