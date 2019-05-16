Wolf Alice among acts joining protest concert against Eurovision in Israel

Not The Eurovision: Party For Palestine has been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

A concert to protest against Israel’s hosting of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday night in London.

The annual international music event is being held in Tel Aviv this year, sparking criticism from pro-Palestinian campaigners and calls for a boycott over Israeli policy towards Palestine.

Mercury Prize-winners Wolf Alice, Mic Righteous and Lowkey are among the artists taking part in Not The Eurovision: Party For Palestine.

The London event has been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and will take place on May 18, the same day as the Eurovision grand final.

Rapper and activist Lowkey said: “Whilst Israel is using music and the glitz and glamour of Eurovision to masks its crimes against the Palestinian people, we are using music as a powerful tool of protest, solidarity and justice.

“As artists and campaigners we refuse to legitimise Israel’s violations of international law and human rights.”

The London protest gig is being held as part of Globalvision, with other music events hosted in Dublin and Bethlehem on the same night in support of Palestinian rights

Huda Ammori, of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “As the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Tel Aviv, Palestinians in Gaza are living under a crippling siege, Palestinians in the West Bank are living under a brutal military occupation, and Palestinian citizens of Israel are being discriminated against under a system of apartheid.

“Until their fundamental rights are realised, we will respect the Palestinian people’s call for a cultural boycott of Israel, and urge everyone who believes in freedom, justice and equality for all to do the same.”

Eurovision organisers have been contacted for comment.

