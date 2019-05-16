Madonna finally signs contract to perform at Eurovision

16th May 19 | Entertainment News

Eurovision’s executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand confirmed the news.

Madonna hits out at Donald Trump

Madonna will perform at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, following days of doubt.

The veteran pop star, 60, has been rehearsing in the city for the past two days but had not signed a contract for the performance on May 18.

However, Eurovision’s executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand confirmed on Thursday night that he had “reached an agreement” with the star over the terms of her performance.

He said: “We are very pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Madonna and that she will be in the grand final performing two songs, and I think it will be a real treat for the fans and viewers to have Madonna visiting the biggest entertainment show on earth.”

The Queen of Pop is expected to perform a classic track and a new single.

A spokesman for the European Broadcasting Union confirmed the news to the press room at the Expo Tel Aviv before a projection of the star’s Madame X logo appeared on the room’s screens.

He said: “It is official. You will be seeing Madonna on Saturday.”

View this post on Instagram

The one………… Madame ❌ #crave #swaelee

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Her appearance has prompted calls from musicians including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and pro-Palestinian activists from the BDS campaign for her to cancel her appearance.

The contest, now in its 64th year, features entries from 41 countries and was watched by an estimated 189 million last year.

Madonna’s performance at the Expo Tel Aviv venue comes as the Like A Prayer singer returns following a four-year hiatus.

She is preparing to release Madame X, her 14th album, and earlier this month announced a world tour including a string of shows at the London Palladium.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is what we learned at the V&A’s new ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ exhibition

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

Rathfinny debuts at The Ritz: Here’s why their English sparkling wine is a showpiece

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jeremy Kyle ‘utterly devastated’ after cancellation of TV show

Jeremy Kyle ‘utterly devastated’ after cancellation of TV show
Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirror’s fifth series

Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirror’s fifth series
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
Jerome Flynn: ‘Meditation has been a life-changer for me’

Jerome Flynn: ‘Meditation has been a life-changer for me’
Jerome Flynn: ‘Meditation has been a life-changer for me’

This is what we learned at the V&A’s new ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ exhibition