Madonna finally signs contract to perform at Eurovision

Madonna will perform at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, following days of doubt.

The veteran pop star, 60, has been rehearsing in the city for the past two days but had not signed a contract for the performance on May 18.

However, Eurovision’s executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand confirmed on Thursday night that he had “reached an agreement” with the star over the terms of her performance.

He said: “We are very pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Madonna and that she will be in the grand final performing two songs, and I think it will be a real treat for the fans and viewers to have Madonna visiting the biggest entertainment show on earth.”

The Queen of Pop is expected to perform a classic track and a new single.

A spokesman for the European Broadcasting Union confirmed the news to the press room at the Expo Tel Aviv before a projection of the star’s Madame X logo appeared on the room’s screens.

He said: “It is official. You will be seeing Madonna on Saturday.”

Her appearance has prompted calls from musicians including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and pro-Palestinian activists from the BDS campaign for her to cancel her appearance.

The contest, now in its 64th year, features entries from 41 countries and was watched by an estimated 189 million last year.

Madonna’s performance at the Expo Tel Aviv venue comes as the Like A Prayer singer returns following a four-year hiatus.

She is preparing to release Madame X, her 14th album, and earlier this month announced a world tour including a string of shows at the London Palladium.

