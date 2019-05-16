Emma Watson and Rihanna criticise Alabama abortion laws

The actress and singer have condemned the new legislation.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Rihanna have joined the backlash against new abortion laws passed in the US state of Alabama.

Politicians in the southern state have passed strict legislation which has virtually outlawed abortions although existing US Supreme Court legislation may affect attempts to implement it.

The bill signed off by Republican governor Kay Ivey will bar abortions in the event of rape and incest, with the only exception being when a woman’s health is at serious risk.

Celebrities have joined the voices protesting the new restrictions, with Watson drawing parallels between the events in the US and the situation for Northern Irish women seeking an abortion.

Rihanna branded politicians “idiots” in an online post.

Watson posted on Instagram: “Last week, a bill was signed into law in Georgia that is a near-total ban on abortion”.

“Currently, women and pregnant people living in Northern Ireland are forced to travel to mainland Britain for abortion care that is illegal in their home country.

“There will always be people who cannot travel because of domestic violence, immigration status, and disability.

🌎💔🇺🇸 Last week, a bill was signed into law in Georgia that is a near-total ban on abortion. This marks the fourth “heartbeat” law to be passed in the United States in the last year – a name that is designed to be emotive. It refers to the first signs of the development of a heart in a fetus at 6 weeks of pregnancy, long before most people know they are pregnant. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🍑💔 Georgia’s bill stands out for going one step further in including personhood language, criminalising not just abortion providers, but also pregnant people for having abortions or even miscarrying. Today, Alabama passed its own law banning abortion except when the health of the mother is at risk. We remember that Savita Halappanavar died in Ireland with the same law on the books. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🇬🇧💔 Currently, women & pregnant people living in Northern Ireland are forced to travel to mainland Britain for abortion care that is illegal in their home country. There will always be people who cannot travel because of domestic violence, immigration status, and disability. People living in Northern Ireland and the USA deserve the dignity of accessing safe, legal & local reproductive healthcare at home. #nowforni These laws won't stop women and pregnant people from having abortions, or from making the best decision for their bodies and families, it will just mean they are forced to do so unsafely and with stigma. #reproductiverightsforall ✊ Please join me in supporting @plannedparenthood @ippf_global @womenhelporg @all4choice #abortionsupportnetwork ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“People living in Northern Ireland and the USA deserve the dignity of accessing safe, legal and local reproductive healthcare at home.

“These laws won’t stop women and pregnant people from having abortions, or from making the best decision for their bodies and families, it will just mean they are forced to do so unsafely and with stigma.”

Rihanna posted a picture of the legislators, labelled “idiots”, who voted to pass the new laws, and criticised both their decision and that of Ms Ivey.

She posted: “Take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for women in America. Governor Kay Ivey…shame on you!!!!”

Lady Gaga had previously joined the list of celebrities condemning Alabama’s new laws, calling them a “travesty”.

