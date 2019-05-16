Rolling Stones start it up in June with Sir Mick Jagger fit for delayed tour

The veteran frontman needed medical treatment so the start date was pushed back from April to June.

The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Sir Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

The rockers announced on Thursday the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25.

All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there is a new date in New Orleans.

All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans!

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honoured, but those who cannot attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as Sympathy For The Devil and Paint It Black.

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami.

However, doctors told the 75-year-old Sir Mick in late March he could not go on tour.

