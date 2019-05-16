Shakira cleared of plagiarism after complaint from Cuban singer

16th May 19

A court in Madrid ruled in favour of the Colombian and her collaborator Carlos Vives.

Shakira

A Spanish court has cleared Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives of a plagiarism claim after rejecting a lawsuit brought against them by a Cuban-born singer and producer.

The court in Madrid issued its ruling in favour of Shakira and Vives on Thursday.

Livan Rafael Castellanos had accused Shakira and Vives of plagiarising his 1997 song Yo Te Quiero Tanto in their award-winning hit La Bicicleta.

La Bicicleta won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year.

The ruling can be appealed against.

© Press Association 2019

