BTS channel The Beatles for US talk show appearance

K-pop superstars BTS channelled The Beatles as they performed on the same stage as the Fab Four during an appearance on a US talk show.

BTS were the star attraction on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which is filmed at New York’s Ed Sullivan Theatre, the site of The Beatles’ maiden performance in the United States in 1964.

For their performance, BTS, consisting of Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope, wore outfits reminiscent of The Beatles’ dark suits during their Ed Sullivan Show appearance.

According to The Late Show’s official Twitter account, BTS performed on the same stage as The Beatles did 55 years ago.

While introducing the South Korean band, Colbert said: “You may have heard there’s a new musical craze sweeping the globe, these fellas are really something. They’re called BTS and people are so excited you can only call it BTS Mania.

“These boys are from across the pond, the big one, the one with Hawaii in the middle.

“They really are a fine group of youngsters, in fact, you can call them the fab seven. It’s got a nice ring to it.”

The Beatles comparison comes after BTS swept the pop world, becoming one of the biggest acts on the planet since forming in 2013.

They recently equalled a Beatles record after having three number one albums in the US in 11 months – an achievement last completed by the Fab Four of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Earlier this year, BTS became the first group from their country to score a UK number one album.

