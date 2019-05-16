Stan Lee, Carrie Fisher and Stephen Hawking among Big Bang Theory guest stars

The show will finish on Thursday.

The Big Bang Theory has welcomed a long list of famous faces on to the show over its 12 years on air.

While some, including Billy Bob Thornton, Octavia Spencer and Regina King, played fictional characters, many appeared as themselves.

Below is a selection of some of the celebrities who guest starred.

Professor Stephen Hawking

Professor Stephen Hawking was among the guest stars to appear on The Big Bang Theory (Philip Toscano/PA)

The esteemed physicist made seven appearances on The Big Bang Theory, most notably in season five episode 21, The Hawking Excitation.

Hawking visits the university where the main characters work, causing Sheldon – who later faints in front of his idol – to demand Howard set up a meeting between the pair.

Buzz Aldrin

The second man on the Moon appeared in season six episode five, The Holographic Excitation.

Aldrin proved he was up for a laugh by gently mocking himself, being shown on screen reminding a group of children he had been to space.

Carrie Fisher

Late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher appeared as herself on the science sitcom (Ian West/PA)

Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, appeared in season seven episode The Convention Conundrum.

Her Star Wars co-star James Earl Jones brings Sheldon to her house before they ring the bell and run away, leaving Fisher on the doorstep holding a baseball bat.

Stan Lee

Spider-Man creator Stan Lee threatened to call the police on Sheldon during his Big Bang Theory cameo (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sheldon plays a crucial role in another celebrity appearance on The Big Bang Theory, this time one involving Marvel supremo and comic book pioneer Stan Lee.

Lee, who appeared in season three episode The Excelsior Acquisition, wore a Fantastic Four robe when opening the door to Sheldon and Penny, before becoming annoyed and calling the police.

Adam West

West is best known for his portrayal of Batman in the 1960s series. He made a guest appearance on The Big Bang Theory’s 200th episode in 2016.

West was seen arguing with Leonard, Howard and Rajesh over who was the best Batman.

William Shatner

William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek, was another Big Bang Theory guest star (Joe Giddens/PA)

Shatner’s place in the sci-fi hall of fame is certain thanks to his portrayal of captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

He made a cameo in Big Bang Theory’s 12th season, meeting a starstruck Sheldon who later throws up after meeting his hero.

Wil Wheaton

Wheaton, who as a child star played Wesley Crusher on the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation, made frequent appearances on The Big Bang Theory.

Often portrayed as an enemy of Sheldon, Wheaton shared an emotional post on Instagram as the show was ending, praising The Big Bang Theory for including him while “mainstream Hollywood doesn’t seem to be especially interested in me and what I bring to a production these days”.

Bill Gates

Billionaire Bill Gates appeared as himself in science sitcom The Big Bang Theory (Jonathan Brady/PA)

One of the richest men in the world and co-founder of Microsoft, Gates appeared on episode 18 of season 11, The Gates Excitation.

The billionaire bumps into Leonard, Howard and Rajesh in a hotel lobby.

© Press Association 2019