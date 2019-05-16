Fans prepare to wave goodbye to hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory

The final episode will air in the US on Thursday.

Fans are preparing to wave goodbye to hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory after one of the most successful runs in TV history.

The show first arrived on screens in 2007 and originally centred on five main characters living in Pasadena, Southern California.

Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar played the socially awkward scientists while Kaley Cuoco starred as the street smart aspiring actress Penny.

Johnny Galecki, from left, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, members of the cast of the TV series The Big Bang Theory (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik were later added to the cast as the wives of Helberg and Parsons’ characters.

The Big Bang Theory will finish on Thursday with a two-part finale after 12 years and 279 episodes, bringing to an end a remarkable run.

As well as attracting millions of viewers each week, it has won seven Emmy Awards from 46 nominations, while Parsons, arguably its breakout star, has earned four Emmy wins and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper.

It was announced The Big Bang Theory would come to an end in August last year, amid reports Parsons no longer wanted to continue with the show.

Cuoco promised the final two episodes would be “incredibly touching”.

The final episode of The Big Bang Theory airs in the US on Thursday night and will be shown in the UK on E4 at a later date.

© Press Association 2019