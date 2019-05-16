Ireland’s Sarah McTernan to make Eurovision debut in second semi-final

It will be the first chance UK residents have to vote in this year’s contest.

Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry is one of 18 acts who will take to the stage for the second of two live semi-finals.

Sarah McTernan, from Scarriff, Co Clare, will perform the upbeat pop song 22 as she attempts to become one of 26 acts in the grand final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is best known for competing in The Voice Of Ireland in 2015, when she came third, and was mentored by S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens for the contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sweden’s John Lundvik will also perform, singing the gospel-tinged ballad Too Late For Love, as will Russia’s Sergey Lazarev, who will sing Scream.

Both are favourites to move through to the grand final.

The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence has been touted as the clear favourite to win the 2019 contest since his self-penned song Arcade debuted online in March.

It will be the public’s first chance to see his stripped-back performance live.

The second semi-final also marks the first chance UK residents have to vote in this year’s contest.

All countries taking part in the semi-final can vote alongside Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app, available on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

The public vote will make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

The UK, as one of the “Big Five” countries, along with France, Germany, Italy and Spain, are already assured of a place in the grand final. Michael Rice will compete for the UK with Bigger Than Us.

Last year’s winner Israel also does not have to qualify via the semi-finals.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills will oversee BBC Four’s coverage from 8pm (BST), with the UK’s entry Michael Rice joining the pair.

Second semi-final running order:

1. Armenia – Srbuk with Walking Out

2. Ireland – Sarah McTernan with 22

3. Moldova – Anna Odobescu with Stay

4. Switzerland – Luca Hanni with She Got Me

5. Latvia – Carousel with That Night

6. Romania – Ester Peony with On A Sunday

7. Denmark – Leonora with Love Is Forever

8. Sweden – John Lundvik with Too Late For Love

9. Austria – PAENDA with Limits

10. Croatia – Roko with The Dream

11. Malta – Michela with Chameleon

12. Lithuania – Jurij Veklenko with Run With The Lions

13. Russia – Sergey Lazarev with Scream

14. Albania – Jonida Maliqi with Ktheju Tokes

15. Norway – KEiiNO with Spirit In The Sky

16. The Netherlands – Duncan Laurence with Arcade

17. North Macedonia – Tamara Todevska with Proud

18. Azerbaijan – Chingiz with Truth

