Poppy Delevingne and Alexa Chung team up for Save The Children

Poppy Delevingne has teamed up with Alexa Chung’s fashion brand to create a t-shirt range for Save The Children after meeting young people affected by conflict.

The line marks the charity’s 100-year anniversary and the launch of its Stop The War On Children campaign.

Delevingne recently visited a refugee camp in Jordan where she met children who had been bereaved, and were suffering from life-changing injuries due to the conflict in Syria.

She said: “Having visited many Save The Children programmes over the past four years – most recently Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan a fortnight ago, I’ve met with some of the most inspiring and amazing children who, despite adversity and conflict, have not only survived to tell their stories but are now thriving and full of hope for a better future.

“It’s because of these children and their daily fight that Alexa and I wanted to create something that would help make a change and encourage people to do something good.

“The future is full of possibility so join us and help make a change for the millions of children that need it the most around the world. Buy our t-shirts and wear them proudly!”

The organic cotton t-shirts feature an illustration of a crescent moon face alongside the words “The Future is Now”, which was inspired by the charity’s belief that every child should be able to hope for a better future.

Chung said: “When coming up with the t-shirt design, I kept being drawn towards a crescent moon.

“To me it symbolises children’s dreams, hopes and the promise of a new day.

“Sadly, not all children have the chance to enjoy such innocent childhoods as millions are battling through conflicts started by adults. But they should, and we need to fight for their futures and help them fulfil their potential by ensuring all children are off limits in war.”

Helena Wiltshire, the charity’s head of PR and partnerships, said: “We have been tirelessly fighting to ensure children can have a better future since 1919 and we’re both delighted and grateful to be working with our wonderful and committed ambassador Poppy Delevingne and the impressive Alexa Chung on this t-shirt campaign.

“All funds raised from the sales will help Save The Children continue to build better futures for children across the world.

“We cannot carry out our work without the support of the British public and we hope every customer takes pleasure in knowing their t-shirt purchase will help make a huge impact on children’s lives.”

Priced at £25, the adult t-shirts come in navy blue, bright white and a limited edition run of yellow. The white t-shirt is also available in a range of children’s sizes, priced at £15. At least 30% from each t-shirt sale will go to Save The Children.

They are available exclusively to order from www.savethechildrenstore.org.uk from May 16.

