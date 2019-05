BBC director-general’s salary below bosses at rival broadcasters, report finds

The National Audit Office puts Lord Hall’s annual earnings at £400,000, a third of what the head of Sky is on.

The director-general of the BBC earns less than other UK media bosses, according to a report.

Lord Hall earns £400,000 a year, National Audit Office (NAO) research into the BBC’s pay bill has found.

NAO figures from other UK broadcasters show Lord Hall is on a third of the £1.2 million afforded to the head of Sky, Jeremy Darroch.

Sky chief executive Jeremy Darroch earns almost £5 million a year in pay and bonuses (Andrea Southam/Sky/PA)

He also earns less than half of the £900,000 salary of the ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall and £20,000 less than Channel 4’s chief executive Alex Mahon.

Lord Hall is responsible for more than double the staff of Sky, around four times that of ITV and 25 times more than Channel 4.

According to the NAO, Sky boss Mr Darroch receives additional incentives equalling £3.7 million, making a total of £4.9 million per year.

Lord Hall has the lowest extras worth £30,000, a 10th of those afforded to Channel 4’s Ms Mahon.

The NAO have produced a report into BBC spending, which has found the broadcaster to be cutting costs and simplifying its pay practices following various controversies, including the salary of former China editor Carrie Gracie.

For 2017-18, the report found the “director-general of the BBC earned considerably less than the heads of media and other quasi-commercial, public bodies”.

Lord Hall also earns less than, for example, Bank of England governor Mark Carney (£480,000) and Network Rail boss Andrew Haines (£682,000).

The figures are taken from the NAO analysis of latest available annual reports.

Broadcasters have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019